Muzinich & Company Boosted Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake by $355,300; Shares Declined; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Shares Declined

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 535,195 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 2.44M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofs Cap Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 100,462 shares to 85,993 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 369,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (NYSE:SCM).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GEO Group, CoreCivic fall after Fifth Third turns away from private prison firms – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “McEwen Mining: Q2 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:MUX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Private Prison Industry: 10% Yields Don’t Justify The High Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.