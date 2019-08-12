Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) by $759,322; Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Centene (CNC) Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 2.75M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 44,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 794,771 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, down from 839,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 113,720 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 9,194 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.09% or 77,791 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 4.68M shares. Edgestream Prns Lp holds 19,968 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 703,396 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability accumulated 147,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 40,000 shares. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Fincl reported 0% stake. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 103,477 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 112,172 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 1,233 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Somerset Trust Co has 0.45% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,964 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Start Comparing CVS Stock to UnitedHealth – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Schedules Release of Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safe, Secure 7% Yield From This Bond-Like BDC – Seeking Alpha” published on October 14, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – GBDC – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golub Capital BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Golub Capital BDC Reports 14.6% Drop in Fiscal Q2 New Middle-Market Investments; Shares Slipping in Late Trade – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.