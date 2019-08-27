Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Its Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Stake; Realpage (RP) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Muzinich & Company decreased Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 101,465 shares as Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Muzinich & Company holds 535,866 shares with $11.17 million value, down from 637,331 last quarter. Solar Cap Ltd now has $859.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 26,734 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47

Realpage Inc (RP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 120 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 87 reduced and sold stakes in Realpage Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 77.88 million shares, up from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realpage Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 70 Increased: 71 New Position: 49.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $335,046 activity. $167,523 worth of stock was bought by GROSS MICHAEL S on Friday, March 1. 7,777 shares were bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J, worth $167,523.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich And invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Mraz Amerine & has invested 0.08% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Ares Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 238,928 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management holds 15,542 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 938,895 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Confluence Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Polar Llp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 146,893 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Incorporated stated it has 95 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 776,731 shares. Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 734,117 shares.

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solar Capital Ltd. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results; Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.44; Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.41 Per Share for Q3, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solar Capital (SLRC) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage Becomes Oversold (RP) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin Provides Overview on Growing Global Attention on REDUCE-ITâ„¢ Results and Cardiovascular Risk Management Beyond Cholesterol Management – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.61. About 70,171 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (RP) has risen 14.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.28% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. for 3.70 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 350,767 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Llc has 2.85% invested in the company for 57,500 shares. The New York-based Diker Management Llc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 240,132 shares.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.93 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 144.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.