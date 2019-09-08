Muzinich & Company Holding in Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Panagora Asset Management Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 7,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The institutional investor held 20,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 12,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 20,003 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 275,709 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 298,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Stellus Cap Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.16. About 122,242 shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.76 million shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0.07% or 54,734 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 553,198 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 29,195 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 17,315 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 4,153 shares. Northern Trust reported 200,221 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company reported 27,808 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Citigroup Inc holds 6,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 23,221 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 12,758 shares. 131,956 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Pnc Financial Service has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 174,000 were accumulated by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 1.04 million shares to 667,142 shares, valued at $72.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 77,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,546 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall Street falls after mixed earnings; ECB chief disappoints – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Gaming pulls back on Monarch Casino & Resort – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Organovo Collaborates With MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to Develop Stem Cell-Based Bioprinted Tissue Treatments for Kidney Disease – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apollo to buy Shutterfly for $1.74B – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IHL Group Names IBM Order Management as a Leader in Order Management Systems Market for Enabling Unified Commerce in Retail – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for Its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SCM shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 326,816 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,323 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Sei Investments has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Bankshares Of America De has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 19,570 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 467,790 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 21,365 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.02% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Freestone Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 96,153 shares. Advisory has 0.01% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).