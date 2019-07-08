Muzinich & Company Has Raised Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position; Northcoast Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 5,470 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 311 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 15,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.75. About 167,904 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 619,682 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,423 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 71,434 shares. The New York-based Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torray Limited Liability invested in 9,496 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 459,240 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Td Cap Ltd Com invested in 45 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Com accumulated 193 shares. Moreover, Hillview Capital has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macquarie Limited owns 94,021 shares. Intersect Capital Lc stated it has 1,498 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 17,413 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 2,138 shares. Jw Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 17.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,627 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 22,013 shares to 353,587 shares, valued at $18.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Tech (NYSE:UTX) by 33,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,787 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Holdings Co.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Surges After Amazon Deal; Insys Therapeutics Shares Drop – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target fires latest shot in delivery wars – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Announces Star-Studded Deals for Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.