Muzinich & Company Holding in Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Nike (NKE) Position Held by Etrade Capital Management Llc

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 762,240 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 8,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 21,565 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 12,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24,769 shares to 27,743 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,977 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 992 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 104,223 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 260 shares. 4,231 are owned by Essex Fin Ser. 101,927 were accumulated by Addenda Capital. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 30,680 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 765,739 are held by Maverick Capital Limited. Sei Invs Co holds 0.24% or 881,292 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 30,285 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 37,967 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jpmorgan Chase reported 8.41M shares. Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 0.35% or 10.36M shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Fincl Corp In stated it has 0.9% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 72,388 shares to 884,195 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 56,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,075 shares, and cut its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).