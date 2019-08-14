Muzinich & Company Has Increased Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake by $355,300; Market Value Declined; Jacobs & Co Has Lifted Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $316,938 as Stock Price Declined

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 418,201 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.03M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,163 shares to 138,231 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,817 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 417,256 shares. Allen Management Ltd Co holds 2,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.54% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fiduciary Tru Company invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Techs Crossover Mngmt V Limited Liability Company holds 70.09% or 609,035 shares. Cap Glob Invsts has invested 0.16% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 6,689 shares. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 0.12% or 6,972 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp stated it has 248,950 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc owns 4,675 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.26% or 17.68 million shares.

