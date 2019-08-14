Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Kcap Finl (KCAP) Holding by $395,268; Market Valuation Were Volatile; Jacobs & Co Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed by $1.04 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 131,756 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 276,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 13,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 78,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93 million shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,272 shares to 124,782 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).