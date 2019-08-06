Muzinich & Company Decreased Ofs Cap (OFS) Position as Stock Value Declined; Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Valuation Rose While Advent International Has Lowered Holding

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ofs Cap Corp (OFS) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 100,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 85,993 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 186,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ofs Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.85M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 42,181 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 12/03/2018 – OFS Expands Ultra Long Haul Product Line with Introduction of TeraWave® SCUBA 125 Optical Fiber; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS APPROVES OFS FOR 6.1% OF INOX WIND; 12/03/2018 – OFS Wins Journal of Lightwave Technology Best Paper Award; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: Net Assets $182.5 Million as of March 3; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR FLOOR PRICE; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – APPROVES OFS REPRESENTING 6.11 PCT OF TOTAL PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF INOX WIND; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60 million, down from 10.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $179.91. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 51.11 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Lpl Financial Limited Co owns 40,114 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bogle Lp De accumulated 85,900 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 78,271 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% or 8,213 shares. Us National Bank De holds 13,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fagan invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Redwood Invs Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 16,286 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 186 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 200 shares. 2,163 are owned by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc holds 7,154 shares.

