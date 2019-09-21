Muzinich & Company Holding in Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Has Boosted by $945,000 as Shares Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holding Lifted by Baupost Group Llc

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.48 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 7.44M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.83M, up from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 9.10 million shares traded or 272.75% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 2.42 million shares traded or 131.18% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 1.71M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $30.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 284,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).

