Muzinich & Company Raised Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holding by $355,300; Leuthold Group Has Cut Its Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holding by $381,091 as Valuation Rose

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 598,394 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 2,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 59,882 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 62,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 1.51 million shares to 6.82M shares, valued at $41.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ofs Cap Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 100,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,993 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group +3.5% after boosting year FFO guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 137 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 365 shares. Colony Grp Limited Company holds 6,265 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 188,318 shares. Wright Invsts Service Inc has 4,117 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cipher Capital LP invested in 13,401 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 1,990 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 107,659 shares. Becker Capital, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 25,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,285 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 12,212 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 3,067 shares stake.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares to 246,571 shares, valued at $30.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Lam Research Rose 11.1% in July – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks That Drove Tech ETF (XLK) to an All-Time High – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s ETF Movers: SMH, PEY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.