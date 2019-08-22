Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $2.54 Million; Jack In The Box (JACK) Position Maintained by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48M, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 835,492 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 291,574 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,990 shares to 8,270 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 76,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,621 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp has 79,689 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 160,050 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. 341,118 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Jnba Advsrs owns 400 shares. 67,441 were reported by Intll Group. 4,069 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,586 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tyvor Lc reported 309,959 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 7,117 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,412 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 16,273 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 17,523 shares. Cwm Ltd Company owns 12 shares.

