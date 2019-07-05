Muzinich & Company Has Cut Its New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Facebook (FB) Holding By $1.51 Million

Muzinich & Company decreased New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) stake by 11.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 120,294 shares as New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Muzinich & Company holds 933,594 shares with $12.67M value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. New Mtn Fin Corp now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 94,443 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has risen 2.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,100 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 36,100 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 45,200 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $555.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $196.89. About 9.00 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus; 21/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Source: Gov. Deal moves up announcement on Facebook’s 416-acre metro Atlanta data center campus; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.91 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 11.30 million shares or 0% of the stock. Sageworth Tru holds 0% or 25 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 1.28 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 141,371 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 387,074 shares or 2.76% of the stock. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 1,058 shares. 66,755 were reported by Greenleaf. Baskin Fincl Incorporated owns 78,750 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Connecticut-based Founders Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H invested in 1.56% or 171,274 shares. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,972 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 103,574 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. Shares for $128,408 were sold by Stretch Colin. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NMFC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 156,598 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Ent Corp invested in 425 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Eastern Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 50,201 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 188,127 shares. Lpl Limited Company holds 52,635 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs owns 22,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Company Nj has invested 0.34% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). 857,805 were reported by Prns Group Ag. Carroll Financial Associates reported 100 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 300 shares. Epoch Inc has invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC).

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Mountain Finance’s Shortage Of Cash Income – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $28.04M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.