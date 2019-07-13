Muzinich & Company Trimmed Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake by $4.81 Million; Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Upped Holding

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Income Secs Tr (JHS) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 73,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,322 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 729,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Income Secs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 3,308 shares traded. John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) has risen 3.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.69 lastly. It is down 1.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset has invested 0.22% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Raymond James & Assoc reported 124,203 shares stake. Mackay Shields owns 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1.11 million shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 0% or 800 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 40,050 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1.76M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc accumulated 17,917 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc stated it has 60,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 23,008 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 64,620 shares in its portfolio. 5,513 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corp. Muzinich Incorporated owns 2.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 3.79 million shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0% or 19,735 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,334 shares.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.39M for 8.36 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 586,000 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $50.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (NYSE:MMT) by 254,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold JHS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.32 million shares or 7.05% more from 3.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS). City Holdg Co owns 101 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 10,673 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 1,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 22,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 8,900 shares. Sit Invest Associates accumulated 0.57% or 1.26 million shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 746,994 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Serv Incorporated has invested 0% in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 74,368 shares. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 803,322 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 29,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Com holds 1,043 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) or 129,034 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 19,582 shares.