Muzinich & Company Cut Its Ofs Cap (OFS) Position; Eversource Energy (D/B/A (ES) Sellers Decreased By 6.74% Their Shorts

Muzinich & Company decreased Ofs Cap Corp (OFS) stake by 53.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 100,462 shares as Ofs Cap Corp (OFS)’s stock rose 6.85%. The Muzinich & Company holds 85,993 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 186,455 last quarter. Ofs Cap Corp now has $148.83M valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 21,385 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has risen 10.38% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: Total Assets $374.7 Million as of March 31; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 20 FOR RETAIL INVESTORS; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS APPROVES OFS FOR 6.1% OF INOX WIND; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC AND DILUTED $0.29; 12/03/2018 – OFS Wins Journal of Lightwave Technology Best Paper Award; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS SOME HOLDERS TO SELL UP TO 23.6M SHRS VIA OFS

Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES) had a decrease of 6.74% in short interest. ES’s SI was 4.02M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.74% from 4.31M shares previously. With 1.56M avg volume, 3 days are for Eversource Energy (D/B/A (NYSE:ES)’s short sellers to cover ES’s short positions. The SI to Eversource Energy (D/B/A’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 845,564 shares traded. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY BELIEVE THAT MERGER WITH SJW GROUP IS IN BEST INTEREST OF ALL CONNECTICUT WATER SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Verbally Communicated Intent to Submit a Proposal to CEO David C. Benoit on April; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Eversource Energy Will Be Among Those Invited to Participate; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy Discloses Proposal To Acquire Connecticut Water Service, Inc. For $63.50 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Downgrades One Class of JPMC 2004-C1; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Sent Follow-Up Communication to Connecticut Water Expressing Continued Interest on April 17; 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY ES.N OFFERS $63.50 PER SHARE IN CASH AND STOCK TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC CTWS.O; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q OPER REV. $2.29B, EST. $2.12B; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Power Utility Eversource Looks to Double Down on Its Water Bet

Among 6 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eversource Energy had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, January 31. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $71 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ES in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14.

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eversource Energy launches 15.6M-share public offering – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eversource Energy Outperforms S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $24.78 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Analysts await OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. OFS’s profit will be $4.57M for 8.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by OFS Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.