Muzinich & Company Has Increased Position in Geo Group (Put) (GEO) by $945,000 as Shares Declined; Evercore (EVR) Share Price Declined While Channing Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $7.22 Million

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 358,916 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 82,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 501,531 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.42 million, down from 583,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 329,889 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 6,593 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 60,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 1.71 million shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $30.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 82,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,716 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).