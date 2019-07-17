Muzinich & Company Trimmed Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) Holding By $323,134; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) Has 1 Sentiment

Muzinich & Company decreased Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) stake by 7.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM)’s stock declined 3.02%. The Muzinich & Company holds 275,709 shares with $3.90 million value, down from 298,790 last quarter. Stellus Cap Invt Corp now has $268.46 million valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 38,256 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 27 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 27 sold and decreased their stakes in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 10.70 million shares, down from 11.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SCM shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 31,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Muzinich &, a New York-based fund reported 275,709 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% or 40,804 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 326,816 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 45,100 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Advisory Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 51,861 shares. 182,641 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. Raymond James Financial Inc has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 10,151 shares in its portfolio. 48,103 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 19,570 shares. Pnc Finance Ser, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,000 shares.

Analysts await Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SCM’s profit will be $6.06M for 11.08 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Intersect Capital Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust for 320,565 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 67,602 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 353,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $538.76 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors.