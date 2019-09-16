Muzinich & Company Has Increased Its Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Position; Digimarc (DMRC) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 38 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 29 cut down and sold stakes in Digimarc Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.40 million shares, up from 6.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Digimarc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 17.

Muzinich & Company increased Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) stake by 69.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company acquired 45,000 shares as Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO)’s stock declined 15.19%. The Muzinich & Company holds 110,000 shares with $2.31 million value, up from 65,000 last quarter. Geo Group Inc (Put) now has $2.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 450,587 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Muzinich & Company decreased Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) stake by 39,461 shares to 755,310 valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apollo Invt Corp stake by 72,388 shares and now owns 884,195 shares. New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) was reduced too.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 13.25% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 257,611 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 530,031 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.09% invested in the company for 5,035 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,274 shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 43,835 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc; 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Digimarc 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 05/03/2018 Digimarc Showcases Digimarc Barcode at Largest Retail Exhibition in Japan; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

