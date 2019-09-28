Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holding by $670,837; Dht Holdings (DHT) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Decreased Position by $780,000

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 39,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 755,310 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.46M, down from 794,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 461,653 shares traded or 164.06% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Distribution of $0.32 Per Share and Announces Fiscal Year 2018; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 1.83 million shares traded or 63.41% up from the average. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.41M for 14.75 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,081 shares to 165,281 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Lc invested in 303,771 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.3% or 132,154 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 368,393 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 0% or 125,793 shares. Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 1.03 million shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 10,555 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 24,532 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 15,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 364,883 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Llc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 85,315 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Clough Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership has 1.06M shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Frontier Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.35M shares.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 40.00 million shares, valued at $59.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).

Analysts await DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by DHT Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.