Muzinich & Company Holding in Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Raised by $945,000; Dearborn Partners Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding by $14.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 629,546 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold: Time To Book A Little Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 284,768 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $59.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 32,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,144 shares, and cut its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 175,012 shares. Fincl Advantage Inc holds 400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caprock Gp invested in 9,035 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 12,193 shares. Accredited Investors Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 44,430 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has 266,360 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0% or 15 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 124,663 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 195,245 shares. Rmb Cap Lc reported 5,031 shares. Intersect Lc holds 0.85% or 21,233 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co has 75 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd holds 0.17% or 19,770 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 5,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.