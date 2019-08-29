Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Pennantpark Invt (PNNT) Position by $2.22 Million; Crestwood Advisors Holds Stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ)

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 5,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 9,224 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, up from 4,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 8.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (PNNT) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 369,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 212,671 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 03/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment Access Event Set By Janney for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Limited Liability reported 35,000 shares stake. Destination Wealth holds 8,857 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 7,275 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 906,925 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Wedge Management L LP Nc owns 160,909 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3.57M shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 718,493 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. 11,715 are owned by Zacks Investment. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 21,042 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 119,498 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $502,252 activity.

