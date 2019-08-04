Muzinich & Company Position in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Boosted by $355,300 as Market Value Declined; Country Trust Bank Decreased Its Biogen Common (BIIB) Stake by $943,764 as Shares Rose

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. Common (BIIB) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 108,719 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, down from 112,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Biogen Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.11 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 870,577 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.68 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc has 167,469 shares. Stephens Ar owns 17,981 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Alta owns 1,284 shares. 14,887 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability. 61,000 are owned by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Atwood And Palmer owns 700 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 77,492 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 2,355 shares. 51 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 589 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 28,300 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gladius Cap LP accumulated 4,200 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Common (NYSE:DAL) by 30,449 shares to 385,280 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 104,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

