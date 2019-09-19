Muzinich & Company Cut Its Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stake; Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) Has 2.13 Sentiment

Muzinich & Company decreased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 8.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 60,300 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)’s stock rose 9.36%. The Muzinich & Company holds 653,204 shares with $26.86M value, down from 713,504 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 52,949 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) investors sentiment increased to 2.13 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 8 reduced and sold their stock positions in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.75 million shares, down from 3.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 114,844 shares traded. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The company has market cap of $254.21 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund for 387,536 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 584,387 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 27,122 shares.

Muzinich & Company increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 89,081 shares to 165,281 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp stake by 684,498 shares and now owns 724,498 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold MAIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 5.85% less from 11.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 5,083 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Lc owns 164,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 138 shares. First Finance In owns 1,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 13,633 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,070 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Finance Management Professionals Inc has invested 0.4% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Putnam Fl Mgmt invested in 0% or 219 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Citigroup invested in 0% or 71,761 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 2,100 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Com reported 23,128 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 0% or 110 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 32,980 shares.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.78 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

