Muzinich & Company Cut Its Stake in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) by $945,542 as Stock Declined; Boeing Company The (BA) Position Upped by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Boeing Company The (BA) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 135,350 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, up from 128,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Boeing Company The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $377.58. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 72,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 860,860 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, down from 933,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 336,703 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc/The (NYSE:HIG) by 159,050 shares to 55,789 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 14,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,505 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,364 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 731 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,166 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 50,835 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,933 shares. Pension holds 0.68% or 559,032 shares. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 0.18% or 1,365 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 40,743 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc reported 125,956 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Com holds 0.11% or 2,928 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0.03% or 878 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Co invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. The insider Jerry Karrie J. bought 500 shares worth $6,650. The insider Ogens David bought 1,850 shares worth $24,932. On Monday, September 9 the insider Kline John bought $101,386. $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kajee Shiraz.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $30.64M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,081 shares to 165,281 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT) by 168,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO).