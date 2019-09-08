Muzinich & Company Increased Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake by $355,300 as Stock Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Signaturefd Cut Position by $436,245

Signaturefd Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,575 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 6,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 377,824 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,230 are held by Hollencrest Mngmt. Valmark Advisers invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 4.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 215,097 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 43,740 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 27,311 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Com reported 65 shares stake. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,028 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 9,302 shares. Town And Country National Bank And Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co reported 1,314 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Apriem accumulated 2,042 shares. 935 are owned by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation invested in 27,236 shares or 4.84% of the stock. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 2,558 shares. Paradigm Fin Advisors accumulated 14,588 shares or 2.11% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 495,888 shares to 3.35M shares, valued at $196.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.