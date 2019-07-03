Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Its Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Holding; BIOMASS SECURE POWER ORDINARY SHARES (BMSPF) Shorts Increased By 32.99%

BIOMASS SECURE POWER INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BMSPF) had an increase of 32.99% in short interest. BMSPF’s SI was 39,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 32.99% from 29,400 shares previously. With 110,400 avg volume, 0 days are for BIOMASS SECURE POWER INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BMSPF)’s short sellers to cover BMSPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0121 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company decreased Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 30,589 shares as Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Muzinich & Company holds 539,243 shares with $6.91M value, down from 569,832 last quarter. Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca now has $450.92 million valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 54,454 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,322 activity. 9,500 shares were bought by PENN ARTHUR H, worth $114,839 on Wednesday, May 15. Efrat Aviv bought $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Il stated it has 0.07% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 350,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Freestone Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). B Riley Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 192,782 shares. Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Millennium Limited Co reported 208,957 shares stake. Stephens Ar invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Psagot House Ltd holds 6,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 140,761 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 163,969 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Incorporated reported 92,995 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp holds 122,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.