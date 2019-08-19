Muzinich & Company Decreased Position in Monroe Cap (MRCC) by $1.93 Million as Share Value Declined; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $577,034 as Market Value Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 67.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 14,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 6,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 20,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 1.36M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: European Commission Approves Shingrix for Shingles, Post-Herpetic Neuralgia for 50+ Group; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Division, New Drugs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 31/05/2018 – NEOMED-LABS SAYS EXTENSION OF STRATEGIC DEAL WITH GSK; 26/03/2018 – SYNGENE, GSK PACT FOR DRUG DISCOVERY IN MANY THERAPEUTIC AREAS; 05/03/2018 GLAXO GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO CONGRESS; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 160,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 147,570 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 308,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 113,160 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 14/03/2018 MONROE CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE OF $278.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 14/03/2018 – Monroe Capital 4Q Net Asset Value $13.77/Share; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,013 shares to 8,740 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 12.25 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

