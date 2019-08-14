Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) as Stock Value Declined; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Increased Stake by $556,515

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $248.21. About 235,661 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 665,414 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873.36 million, down from 679,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 47,594 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group by 107,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $15.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Oil Service Etf.