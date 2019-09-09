Muzinich & Company Has Raised Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position by $355,300; At Bancorp Decreased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $585,385

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 413,774 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 26,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 37,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 2.90 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Investment Corp by 418,723 shares to 956,583 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Std Hldgs (Put) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $781.26M for 21.52 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.