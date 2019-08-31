Muzinich & Company Holds Stake in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO); As Tsmc (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Flow Traders Us Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.07 Million

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 463,215 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 160,941 shares to 147,570 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 149,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA) by 232,682 shares to 348,201 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Emerging Asia Pacific (GMF) by 5,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).