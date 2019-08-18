Muzinich & Company Holds Position in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO); As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Price Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Decreased by $122.41 Million Its Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 6.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 847,785 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, down from 6.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.17M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 598,394 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 30,589 shares to 539,243 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (NYSE:SCM) by 23,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,709 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.53 million shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $40.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 136,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.