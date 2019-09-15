Muzinich & Company Holding in Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Has Upped by $945,000; As Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Market Valuation Declined, Profit Investment Management Has Increased by $500,446 Its Holding

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 733,404 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 29,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 110,274 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 80,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.60M shares traded or 15.93% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 29,655 shares to 557,680 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 1.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.11M shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

