Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Stock Rose; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Raised by $5.26 Million Its Stake

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.29 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 62,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 312,659 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.29M, up from 250,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 2.24M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 34,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 422,317 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc owns 57,465 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 3,135 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Summit Securities Gp Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,500 shares. 16,900 were accumulated by Ci Investments Incorporated. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Co owns 3,871 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 53 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 21,406 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Limited Com has 0.48% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Interstate Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 501 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv reported 291 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.01% or 831,537 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 7,426 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 774,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,786 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,973 are owned by Pitcairn Company. Portland Counsel holds 0.63% or 73,236 shares in its portfolio. Guild Invest Management accumulated 91,500 shares or 2.05% of the stock. 608,813 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Blume Cap Mngmt reported 400 shares stake. Perkins Coie Trust Com stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc Lc holds 12,725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Lc reported 464 shares. Prudential reported 14,406 shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 6,842 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 1.49 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,805 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,461 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 91,759 shares.