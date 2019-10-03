Muzinich & Company Cut Its Position in Monroe Cap (MRCC) by $1.47 Million as Valuation Declined; As Hunt J B Trans Svcs Com (JBHT) Stock Price Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Boosted Position by $804,076

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (JBHT) by 269.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 8,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 12,111 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 700,968 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT); 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. $1.07; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 147,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 293 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 147,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 119,166 shares traded or 26.47% up from the average. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 45,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MRCC shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 3.41 million shares or 0.32% less from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 10,811 shares. 2,603 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc). Bank Of America De accumulated 13,046 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 46,933 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) or 1,700 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested in 605,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 85,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) for 60 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 52,438 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 121,748 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.12% in Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC). Oppenheimer & owns 80,326 shares.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monroe Capital: 18.5% Overreaction Creates Opportunity With 12.6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Converge Technology Solutions Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading, Retains Investor Relations Consultants and Market-Maker – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TCG BDC: 11.5% Yield And 17% Below Book – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital: Upcoming Credit Issues And 11%+ Yielding Replacement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16 million for 7.31 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.B. Hunt Transport -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Thoughts On J.B. Hunt’s Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 23,271 shares to 226,052 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New Com by 361,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,483 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).