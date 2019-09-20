Muzinich & Company Has Upped Stake in Geo Group (Put) (GEO) by $945,000; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Market Value Rose, Minerva Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $352,000

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 266,526 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 21/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY TO BUILD, OWN, OPERATE 250MW PLANT; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge 1Q Rev $146.6M; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Stabenow: Stabenow Announces Full Restoration of Great Lakes Funding and Actions to Combat Asian Carp in Federal Budget; 22/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU Great Lakes Hosts EM Occupational Standards Workshop; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 1.15M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.28M for 19.40 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 39,461 shares to 755,310 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 72,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,860 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor.

