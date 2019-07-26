Muzinich & Company Holds Position in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO); As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $820,381

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 947,592 shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 28,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,184 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 85,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 2.76M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Security Ltd Llc invested in 4.93% or 1.14M shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 214,499 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates holds 4.16M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Assoc invested in 3.18% or 128,956 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 7,493 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited has 0.97% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sageworth Trust reported 0.01% stake. Miller Howard has invested 4.39% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ftb Advsrs reported 0.11% stake. The Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hl Fincl Serv holds 0.01% or 11,757 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Com reported 74,623 shares. The North Carolina-based Ironsides Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.11% or 2.96M shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,506 shares to 198,530 shares, valued at $28.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

