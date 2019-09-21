Muzinich & Company Holding in Fidus Invt (FDUS) Decreased by $485,415 as Market Valuation Rose; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 386,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 386,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.42M shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 32,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The institutional investor held 218,144 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 250,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 83,836 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine had bought 2,512 shares worth $100,028 on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associate Inc owns 41 shares. Sei reported 168,116 shares stake. 5.79M are owned by Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 35,775 shares. Rothschild & Comm Asset Management Us has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 48,708 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Llc accumulated 503,986 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 25,556 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 32,400 shares. Hahn Cap Mngmt stated it has 653,232 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 0.03% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested 0.14% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp accumulated 68,890 shares. Df Dent & has 7,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 64,335 shares to 149,259 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 521,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57M for 9.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Here’s Why East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock is a Solid Bet – Zacks.com” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Down 15.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Higher Costs Hurt East West Bancorp (EWBC): Time to Sell? – Zacks.com” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of EWBC April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold FDUS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.25 million shares or 0.62% less from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr has 635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has 73,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,281 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Comml Bank Of America De holds 24,901 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Co accumulated 308,241 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 35,100 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 213,361 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading LP owns 200 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 15,185 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Advisors Incorporated invested in 663,899 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.02% or 469,628 shares.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Closing Of Public Offering Of $60000000 6.00% Notes Due 2024 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation: A 6.00% Baby Bond IPO From This BDC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were bought by Sherard Shelby E.