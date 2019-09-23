Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Position by $945,542 as Share Value Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.76 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 9,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 46,271 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, up from 37,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $212.34. About 172,335 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 72,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 860,860 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, down from 933,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 88,395 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 25,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 89,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GEO).

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $30.64M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc stated it has 26,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.06% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.02% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 5.60 million shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1,300 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 26,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) or 15,044 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 180,252 shares. Essex Financial Svcs owns 0.05% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 13,132 shares. Bard Assocs owns 23,853 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 794,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 47,049 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Round Table Serv Lc owns 1.53M shares for 6.61% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 20,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $297,736 activity. Kajee Shiraz also bought $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares. Ogens David also bought $24,932 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares. $101,386 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kline John on Monday, September 9. Weinstein Adam had bought 9,350 shares worth $124,693.

