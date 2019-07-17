Muzinich & Company Trimmed Its Position in Stellus Cap Invt (SCM) by $323,134 as Market Valuation Declined; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Value Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted by $684,000 Its Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 1,547 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Stellus Cap Invt Corp (SCM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 23,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,709 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 298,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Stellus Cap Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 38,256 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Analysts await Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SCM’s profit will be $6.06 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Stellus Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SCM shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 19,570 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 100 shares. National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Advisory Research invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). 16,900 were reported by Lakeview Ltd Co. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 11,307 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 1,242 shares stake. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 14,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Morgan Stanley holds 31,537 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc owns 57,648 shares. 96,153 are owned by Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Company.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

