Muzinich & Company Has Cut Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $2.54 Million as Shares Rose; As American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Stock Price Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $713,160

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 50,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 668,321 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 719,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 798,892 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.59M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 971,575 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 185,768 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Moreover, Smith Graham & Company Advisors LP has 1.05% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 668,321 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 14,476 shares. 176,980 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 22,049 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 387,370 shares. 45 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Nordea Inv invested in 205,300 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 14,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,926 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 157,375 shares.

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 52.03% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.23 per share. AXL’s profit will be $66.34 million for 4.97 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.89% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11,600 shares to 169,211 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 14,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 36,936 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 601,491 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Covington Cap stated it has 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 56,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 17,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New South Cap Management has invested 0.51% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 607,346 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.03% stake. Sigma Planning has 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,908 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gru Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hl Financial Serv Limited Co reported 0.06% stake. Miller Howard reported 389,373 shares.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.58M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.