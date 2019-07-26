Muzinich & Company Has Upped Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Position by $355,300; Arizona State Retirement System Stake in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 947,592 shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 35,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.36M, down from 493,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 39.89 million shares traded or 136.63% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – European Union Pledges to Probe Facebook’s Handling of User Data; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 26/05/2018 – Facebook touts transparency with its political ad archive but a cybersecurity expert isn’t convinced; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK TO CONDUCT FULL AUDIT OF ANY APP WITH “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY”

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 233,356 shares to 233,460 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 43,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,857 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Investment Corp.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,618 shares to 75,625 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) by 25,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,971 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

