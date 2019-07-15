Muzinich & Company Cut Holding in New Mtn Fin (NMFC) by $1.56 Million; Argent Capital Management Upped Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stake

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 120,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 933,594 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 412,730 shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has risen 2.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 36,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,766 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81 million, up from 357,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 308,052 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,471 shares to 363,266 shares, valued at $69.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,565 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/02/2019: SRC,SM,TIGR,PFG,WFC – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Principal Financial (PFG) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Principal Financial (PFG) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Principal Financial Q1 improves from prior quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Hibbett Sports, Comtech, Quanta Services, Principal Financial and Zions – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $144,270 activity. On Friday, January 18 LAWLER JULIA M sold $50,000 worth of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,845 shares. Charter Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Colorado-based Paragon Capital Ltd has invested 0.19% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 0.03% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Kistler owns 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 270 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 9,078 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 4,849 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 132,623 shares. Montag A And Assoc owns 34,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co holds 97,241 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company holds 9,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iberiabank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 10,095 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 54,068 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 10,443 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Approaching Oversold Conditions, Driving 9% Yield With Upcoming Specials – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Pricing of $100 Million of 5.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Mountain Finance’s (NMFC) CEO Rob Hamwee on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,456 activity.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $28.19 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.