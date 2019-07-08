Muzinich & Company Increases Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 415,529 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 20.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 182,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Inc reported 917,519 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finemark Savings Bank invested in 203,330 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 320,687 shares. British Columbia Inv Management reported 1.19M shares. 25,050 were reported by Knott David M. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Violich Capital Inc holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,929 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.92% or 693,958 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.76M shares. 22,939 were accumulated by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Tirschwell And Loewy reported 0.07% stake. 39,241 were accumulated by Exchange Cap Management.