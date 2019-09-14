Muzinich & Company Maintains Holding in Geo Group (Put) (GEO); Alps Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Nextera Energy P (NEP)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 733,404 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy P (NEP) by 77.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 36,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 84,355 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 47,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 274,787 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – NEP REALTY AND INDUSTRY PCL – APPOINTS SOMCHAI VANICHSENEE AS CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 147,277 shares to 293 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 29,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,680 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Invt Corp.

