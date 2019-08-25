MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) to pay $0.20 on Sep 27, 2019; Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Sentiment Is 1.03

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 91 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 88 sold and trimmed holdings in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 14.20 million shares, down from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ubiquiti Networks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 73 Increased: 43 New Position: 48.

MutualFirst Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MFSF) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:MFSF) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MutualFirst Financial Inc’s current price of $30.36 translates into 0.66% yield. MutualFirst Financial Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 4,953 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The companyÂ’s service well-known provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. It has a 24.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 14.46% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. for 156,000 shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 43,368 shares or 8.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Akre Capital Management Llc has 4.23% invested in the company for 2.68 million shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 4.05% in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,487 shares.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $258.86 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

