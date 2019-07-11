MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) EPS Estimated At $0.63; Park Presidio Capital Increased By $10.95 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Position

Analysts expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MFSF’s profit would be $5.27M giving it 12.70 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, MutualFirst Financial, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.01. About 5,992 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 16.97% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park Presidio Capital Llc acquired 150,000 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 1.00M shares with $73.72M value, up from 850,000 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.94. About 1.01M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires

More notable recent MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MutualFirst Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MFSF) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Savara, Inc. (SVRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Mutualfirst (MFSF) Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MutualFirst Financial, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.09 million shares or 0.54% more from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.01% or 330,700 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 1,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minerva Advsrs Lc invested 0.52% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Sg Americas Securities Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) for 1,578 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.01% or 463,316 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 275,582 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 29,630 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Bessemer Gru Inc reported 7,900 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Llc reported 0.01% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF).

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.60 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 7,400 shares. Amer State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 29 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management reported 606 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,726 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 23,241 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 33,504 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 25,307 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,191 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 584 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 0.04% or 471,779 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). West Coast Finance Limited Liability accumulated 3,576 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc stated it has 4,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Services Of America accumulated 194,657 shares or 2.3% of the stock.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L.