MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 3.30 N/A 2.48 13.12 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.48 N/A 2.37 13.68

Demonstrates MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Peoples Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Peoples Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MutualFirst Financial Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

MutualFirst Financial Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Peoples Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Peoples Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.8% and 58.3%. 3.6% are MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats MutualFirst Financial Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.