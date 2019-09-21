MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|31
|3.30
|N/A
|2.48
|13.12
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|32
|3.48
|N/A
|2.37
|13.68
Demonstrates MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Peoples Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Peoples Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than MutualFirst Financial Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Peoples Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|9.4%
|0.9%
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|8.9%
|1.2%
Risk and Volatility
MutualFirst Financial Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Peoples Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
MutualFirst Financial Inc. and Peoples Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.8% and 58.3%. 3.6% are MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|1.34%
|-0.67%
|10.18%
|14.43%
|-14.8%
|22.66%
|Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|-0.25%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.84%
|-12.1%
|7.67%
For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Peoples Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Peoples Bancorp Inc. beats MutualFirst Financial Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.