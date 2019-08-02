MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Contrasting side by side

MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial Inc. 30 3.27 N/A 2.48 13.12 First Financial Bancorp. 25 4.07 N/A 2.07 12.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MutualFirst Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MutualFirst Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Financial Bancorp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.9% First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. First Financial Bancorp.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, First Financial Bancorp.’s consensus price target is $29.5, while its potential upside is 22.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MutualFirst Financial Inc. and First Financial Bancorp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.8% and 77%. About 3.6% of MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66% First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46%

For the past year MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Bancorp.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial Inc. beats First Financial Bancorp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.