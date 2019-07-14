Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Upped Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM); Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Peregrine Asset Advisers Lowered Its Position by $738,562

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 16,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 30,360 shares to 32,322 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 42,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

