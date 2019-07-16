Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $618,615 as Share Value Rose; Court Place Advisors Raised Holding in Markel (MKL) by $318,400 as Valuation Rose

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1114.46. About 19,486 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares to 89,060 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 333,692 are owned by James Inv Rech Inc. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited holds 0.18% or 36,134 shares in its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 43,508 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Com has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Llc reported 234,121 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Uss Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 38,375 are held by Neumann Capital Mngmt Llc. D E Shaw And Incorporated accumulated 958,247 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 127,229 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 5,534 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.96M shares. Associated Banc has 179,346 shares. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,107 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 0.73% or 274,906 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,717 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.00 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $18,448 activity. 100 shares valued at $101,300 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15. 200 Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares with value of $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce.